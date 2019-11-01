Fukushima: Man suspected of targeting flooded homes for break-ins

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old man who is suspected of targeted flooded residences in Koriyama City for break-ins following Typhoon Hagibis, reports TBS News (Oct. 31).

On October 23 or 24, Daisuke Miura, of no known occupation, stole a leather jacket, a ring and other items — valued at around 22,000 yen — from one apartment inundated by rainfall that arrived with the typhoon, which struck the mainland of Japan on October 13.

“I have money-related problems,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Miura surfaced as a person of interest after he was found selling the items at a used-goods store, police said.

Police are investigating whether Miura was behind several other break-ins in the area following the typhoon.