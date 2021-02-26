Fukushima: Man found with bullets and sword suspected in shooting death

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – A suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a used car dealership in Sukagawa City on Monday night has been arrested, police said, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 25).

At around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, police apprehended Katsuhisa Sato, of no known occupation, after he was caught trespassing into a residence in Sukagawa.

According to police, Sato, 60, was in possession of what appeared to be bullets and a Japanese sword at the time of his arrest.

Police are investigating whether Sato was behind the fatal shooting of Takeshi Sakuma, 37, at the dealership, which is located near the residence.

An officer on patrol apprehended Sato after seeing him smash a window to gain access to the residence.