Fukushima: Man, 43, accused of raping teenage daughter

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old male company employee in Iwate City for allegedly raping his teenage daughter earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 17).

On around March 19, the suspect, who was not named, allegedly engaged in intercourse with his daughter, aged in her late teens.

According to the Iwaki-Chuo Police Station, the suspect has been accused of coerced intercourse by a guardian. During questioning, he admitted to the allegations.

Under the law, coerced intercourse by a guardian is applied when the victim is under the age of 18 and the alleged perpetrator has utilized his superior position to carry out the act.

The matter emerged after the girl and her mother consulted with police later in March.