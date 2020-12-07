Fukushima: Man, 40, accused in fatal stabbing in Iwaki

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police have arrested a 40-year-old man over a stabbing incident in Iwaki City last week that left another man dead and his mother hurt, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 4).

At around 4:30 a.m. on December 4, Yoshinobu Suzuki, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to stab Hideyuki Ishida, 46, and his mother, aged in her 70s, at the victims’ residence.

The victims suffered injuries to the neck and other areas of their bodies, police said.

Afterward, Ishida alerted the police. However, emergency personnel arriving at the residence confirmed him dead at the scene.

Ishida’s mother suffered serious injuries, but her condition is not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police later accused Suzuki, who was acquainted with Ishida, of attempted murder.

In addition to investigating the circumstances that led to the incident, police considering whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.