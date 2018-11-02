 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fukushima: Man, 33, used Twitter to abduct middle school girl

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 2, 2018

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police have arrested a 33-year-old man who used a social-networking service in the abduction of a middle school girl from Koriyama City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 31).

According to the Koriyama-Kita Police Station, Shuichiro Fujimura, a resident of Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward, used his vehicle to abduct the girl, 13, near her residence for the purpose of molesting her sometime after midnight on Monday and later that morning.

At some point that same morning, the family of the girl lodged a missing persons report with police. Fujimura was later apprehended when an officer saw him with the girl near his residence. The girl was not injured in the incident, police said.

Shuichiro Fujimura
Shuichiro Fujimura allegedly abducted a girl from her residence in Fukushima Prefecture last month (Twitter)

“I have an interest in young girls,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

The suspect initially got to know the girl via Twitter, responding to a post she made in which she said that her “life had become difficult,” police said.

