Fukushima: Director of maternity clinic fatally strangled by son

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man for killing his father, the director of a maternity clinic, at their residence in Koriyama City over the weekend, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 14).

At around 5:00 p.m. on January 12, Seigo Inui allegedly strangled his father, 69-year-old Hiroaki, at the residence, which also includes the Inui Maternity Clinic on its lower floors.

Hiroaki was later confirmed dead at a hospital, according to police.

The incident took place after Seigo returned home. He then attacked his father during an argument about the fact that the suspect does not have a job. After the wife of the victim failed to intercede, she telephoned emergency services.

Police initially arrested Seigo on suspicion of attempted murder. He admitted to the allegations, police said.

A subsequent investigation by police was to determine whether to change the charges to murder. However, police sent the suspect to prosecutors on the initial charge on Monday.

The Inui Maternity Clinic provides treatment for infertility. In 2006, the clinic revealed a method for examining fertilized eggs through the use of ultrasound at an academic conference.