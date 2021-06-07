Fukushima boy who ‘wanted to kill’ stabbed firearms store employee

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police arrested a male youth for allegedly stabbing an employee at a firearms store in Koriyama City over the weekend, reports Fuji News Network (June 6).

“I wanted to kill a person,” the 15-year-old boy told police in admitting to attempted murder. “For that reason, I wanted a gun.”

At around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, the boy used a knife to stab the staff member, 79, in the back inside the store.

The staff member suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, and the boy, who lives in the prefecture, did not take any guns, police said.

Just before the incident, the boy discussed with the staff member about how to apply with the public safety commission to legally possess a firearm. When the staff member turned his back, the boy carried out the attack.

Earlier in the day, a male caller to the store said, “I’d like to see a real gun. I’m coming now.”

Police are investigating whether it was the boy who placed the call.