Fukushima: Bludgeoned corpse of woman found in residence

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was found bludgeoned to death in Iwaki City last week, reports the Asahi Shimbun (July 23).

At 10:55 a.m. on July 21, the body likely belonging to Motoko Sakamoto, 83, was found collapsed and bleeding from the nose and mouth at entrance of the residence, located in the Tairakamata area, by a male acquaintance.

On the following day, police said the results of an autopsy conducted on the body revealed the cause of death to be brain damage as a result of a blow to the face.

The nose of the woman was broken and the face exhibited significant swelling. The front door was not locked, and the interior of the residence showed no signs of having been ransacked, police said.

According to NHK (July 11), Sakamoto was last seek doing agriculture-related work on July 20.

Sakamoto lives alone in the residence. Though it is suspected that the body belongs to her since she has dropped out of contact, police are still working to confirm its identity.