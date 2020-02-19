Fukushima 13: Group accused of defrauding TEPCO

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima and Tokyo police have arrested the ringleader of a group that is suspected of defrauding Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) in a swindle connected to the nuclear meltdown at a power plant in 2011, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb.

18).

Thus far, police have accused Yasuo Midorikawa, 74, of working with accomplices to submit fake docuements in fraudulently collecting a total of 13 million yen from TEPCO in February and March, 2015.

“I was not involved in the forgery of documents, but I received a share of the defrauded funds,” Midorikawa said.

Midorikawa, who operates businesses in Iwaki City, solicited other businesses to lodge compensation claims against TEPCO over the meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, police said.

Midorikawa is the. alleged to have provided inflated sales figures from before the incident for the businesses when making the compensation claims.

Police have arrested 12 other persons. All told, they are believed to have used similar means to swindle TEPCO out of about 500 million yen.