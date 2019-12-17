Fukuoka: Woman, daughter die in apparent murder-suicide

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide after an elderly woman her daughter died in Fukuoka City on Monday, reports Jiji Press (Dec. 16).

At around 7:30 a.m., a passerby tipped off police about “an elderly woman collapsed” at a park Susenji area of Nishi Ward.

Officers from the Nishi Police Station arriving at the park found the woman, 88, and a knife and a farewell note nearby. They then entered a nearby residence and found her daughter, 70, collapsed inside.

Both women were later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

According to police, the woman lived with her daughter, who was bedridden.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.