Fukuoka: Woman, daughter accused of stealing rings from shop

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a woman and her daughter over the alleged theft of two rings from a department store in Chikushino City earlier this year, reports Kyodo News (Aug. 28).

At around 3:30 p.m. on June 17, Hiromi Oba, 56, and her daughter, Seika Mori, 27, allegedly stole the two rings — valued at 1.02 million yen — from a showcase inside a brand-goods shop in the store.

Both suspects, who have been accused of theft, admit to the allegations. “My mother told me to put the rings in her bag,” Mori was quoted by the Chikushino Police Station.

The suspects arrived at the store with a man, aged in his 20s, for the purpose of purchasing a wedding ring. The theft took place when the attention of an employee of the shop became diverted.

The suspects became persons of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.