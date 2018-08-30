 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fukuoka: Woman, daughter accused of stealing rings from shop

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 30, 2018

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a woman and her daughter over the alleged theft of two rings from a department store in Chikushino City earlier this year, reports Kyodo News (Aug. 28).

At around 3:30 p.m. on June 17, Hiromi Oba, 56, and her daughter, Seika Mori, 27, allegedly stole the two rings — valued at 1.02 million yen — from a showcase inside a brand-goods shop in the store.

Both suspects, who have been accused of theft, admit to the allegations. “My mother told me to put the rings in her bag,” Mori was quoted by the Chikushino Police Station.

A woman and her daughter have been accused of stealing two wedding rings from a store in Chikushino City in June
A woman and her daughter have been accused of stealing two wedding rings from a store in Chikushino City in June (Twitter)

The suspects arrived at the store with a man, aged in his 20s, for the purpose of purchasing a wedding ring. The theft took place when the attention of an employee of the shop became diverted.

The suspects became persons of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.

Published in Crime, Fukuoka, Japan, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »