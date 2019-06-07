Fukuoka: Woman, 59, fatally stabbs parents before ingesting pills

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police on Thursday arrested a 59-year-old woman after she fatally stabbed both of her parents at their residence in Fukuoka City’s Sawara Ward, reports TBS News (June 6).

At around 1:00 a.m., the husband of the woman, of no known occupation, tipped off police. “My wife stabbed both of her parents,” he reportedly said.

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence, located in the Kotabe area, confirmed Masaru Oda, 89, and his wife, 82-year-old Roko, both of whom had suffered wounds to the chest, dead at the scene. Officers retrieved a blood-covered knife from inside.

Officers subsequently arrested the couple’s daughter on suspicion of attempted murder. Upon the arrival of police, the woman was nearly unconscious after having ingested a large amount of sleeping pills.

Given that the suspect did not respond to inquiries, police are now evaluating whether she can be held liable for the crime. Investigators are also determining whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.

The suspect, her husband and her parents share the residence. The husband made the call after returning home early Thursday.