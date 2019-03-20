Fukuoka: Woman, 50, not prosecuted for leaving body of disabled son in vehicle

FUKUOKA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a woman for allegedly abandoning the body of her disabled son inside her vehicle earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 20).

In February, the woman, a resident of Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City, allegedly placed the body of her 25-year-old son, who suffered from muscular dystrophy, inside the vehicle.

The son became debilitated by the disease from the age of 1. Since he was bedridden, his mother cared for him.

On Tuesday, the Fukuoka District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of the woman. “Various matters were taken into consideration,” prosecutors said in explaining the decision.