Fukuoka: Woman, 38, accused of stabbing ex-colleague

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police last week arrested a 38-year-old woman over the alleged stabbing of her former colleague in Asakura City, reports Nikkan Sports (May 29).

At around 6:35 p.m. on May 28, Fumiko Sakamaki allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab a 54-year-old female elementary school teacher in the lower back and buttocks at the victim’s residence.

The victim suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to the Asakura Police Station.

Sakamaki, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder the following day, declines to comment on the allegations, police said.

Sakamaki worked together with the victim at the same school. In carrying out the crime, the suspect ambushed the victim from behind on the premises of her residence as she exited her vehicle, police said.

After the incident, Sakamaki fled the scene by taxi. After the victim tipped off police, officers sought her whereabouts.

Sakamaki was later located in Kurume City. As she was being transferred back to Asakura, she punched a female officer, 27, in the face.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.