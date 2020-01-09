 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fukuoka: Teacher accused of sex with teenage girl met online

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 9, 2020

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a teacher for allegedly engaging in sex with a high school girl he met online, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 8).

Last July, Mitsuyoshi Fuji, a part-time an a trade high school, allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl, then 16, at a hotel in Munakata while knowing she was a minor.

Fuji, who has been accused of violating a prefectural ordinance about the healthy upbringing of youths, partially denies the allegations. “I did engage in obscene acts, but I didn’t know she was under 18,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Mitsuyoshi Fuji (Twitter)

According to police, Fuji met the girl on a social-networking service.

The cyber patrol division of the Tobata Police Station found a post by the girl. “I don’t want to stay at home. Is there someone I can stay with?” she wrote. During investigation, the girl’s connection to Fuji surfaced.

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

