Fukuoka: Teacher accused of sex with teenage girl met online

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a teacher for allegedly engaging in sex with a high school girl he met online, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 8).

Last July, Mitsuyoshi Fuji, a part-time an a trade high school, allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl, then 16, at a hotel in Munakata while knowing she was a minor.

Fuji, who has been accused of violating a prefectural ordinance about the healthy upbringing of youths, partially denies the allegations. “I did engage in obscene acts, but I didn’t know she was under 18,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Fuji met the girl on a social-networking service.

The cyber patrol division of the Tobata Police Station found a post by the girl. “I don’t want to stay at home. Is there someone I can stay with?” she wrote. During investigation, the girl’s connection to Fuji surfaced.