Fukuoka: ‘Spurred by sexual desire,’ man steals apron

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 16, 2021

FUKUOKA (TR) – Some men seem to obtain sexual satisfaction with the theft of women’s underwear, as the archives for this site will attest — go ahead, check.

For others…could it be aprons?

Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 25-year-old man after he attempted to steal an apron from a shopping mall in Fukuoka City’s Chuo Ward, reports the Asahi Shimbun (April 15).

A man tried to steal an apron from a store in Fukuoka City on Wednesday

“Spurred by sexual desire, I wanted to steal clothes,” the suspect told a security guard upon his apprehension on Wednesday.

Between 8:10 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., the suspect, a company employee, allegedly trespassed into a general goods store in the mall. He then grabbed an apron and a jacket belonging to a 21-year-old female employee.

According to the Chuo Police Station, the male guard apprehended the suspect after seeing him wearing the clothing.

