Fukuoka: Police questioning man after his mother found dead

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police are questioning a man who admits to killing his mother at their residence in Okawa City, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Sept. 30).

Early on Wednesday, the man, aged in his 20s, visited a koban police box. “I stabbed my mother,” he reportedly said.

At around 3:45 a.m., officers from the Chikugo Police Station visited

his residence in the Kanegae area and found his mother, aged in her 60s, collapsed and bleeding from several stab wounds atop a futon.

A knife was protruding from her abdomen. She was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

The body had several stab wounds. The man said that he stabbed his mother early on Tuesday.

The man shared the residence with his mother. After questioning is complete, police plan to accuse him of murder.