Fukuoka police officer dismissed after arrest for pimping teen girl at orgy

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have dismissed a 44-year-old officer in Kitakyushu City following his arrest for allegedly pimping a teenage girl at an orgy, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Nov. 28).

According to prefectural police, Hiroyuki Matsuo, stationed at the Kokurakita Police Station, had been regularly using social media to recruit participants for orgies since September of 2017.

One participant at an event held on March 21 was a 17-year-old girl. Matsuo is alleged to have contracted her to provide sex to two men during at a business hotel in Fukuoka City’s Chuo Ward while knowing she was a minor.

On November 27, police dismissed Matsuo. He was prosecuted on suspicion of violating the anti-prostitution law the same day.

“I wanted to see the sexual activity of others and satisfy my desire,” he told police.

Work-related reasons

Prior to his dismissal, Matsuo served in an accounting division at the police station. As the host of the parties, he charged male attendees several tens of thousands of yen to attend. Female participants received half of the takings.

The remainder went to another man in his 40s who covered hotel and drink fees. He has also been sent to prosecutors for the same crime.

Matsuo also told police that he started hosting the parties because he couldn’t attend such events for work-related reasons.

Soliciting prostitution online

Matsuo met the girl, a resident of the prefecture, through an acquaintance. The matter emerged in April, when the girl was taken into protective custody after she was found to be soliciting prostitution online.

Police began questioning Matsuo about the matter on October 29. He was then absent from work without explanation for a 12-day period, according to the Mainichi Shimbun (Nov. 27).

On November 17, police located him in Fukuoka City. “I wanted to escape from reality,” he later said of his time on the run. “I was looking for a place to commit suicide.”

“We dealt with this case given its seriousness,” said Seishi Mochizuki of the Fukuoka Prefectural Police. “We sincerely apologize to the citizens of the prefecture.