Fukuoka police hunt for Chinese national over fatal stabbing

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police are hunting for a male Chinese national who is suspected of fatally stabbing a male university student in Fukuoka City on Wednesday, reports Jiji Press (Aug. 29).

According to police, Lu Si, 27, is believed to have is believed to have used a knife to fatally stab the student, 23, also a Chinese national, at the residence of the victim in the Befu area of Jonan Ward at around 1:10 p.m.

Lu fled the scene after the incident. A female Chinese national who was also present at the residence was unharmed, police said.

In a portrait photograph released by police, Lu, also a university student, is shown with dark hair and glasses. When he fled, he was wearing a sleeveless black shirt, shorts and black sports shoes.

The woman, aged in her 20s, is in a relationship with the victim. Police suspect that the incident took place during dispute that also involved her.