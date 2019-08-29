 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fukuoka police hunt for Chinese national over fatal stabbing

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 29, 2019

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police are hunting for a male Chinese national who is suspected of fatally stabbing a male university student in Fukuoka City on Wednesday, reports Jiji Press (Aug. 29).

According to police, Lu Si, 27, is believed to have is believed to have used a knife to fatally stab the student, 23, also a Chinese national, at the residence of the victim in the Befu area of Jonan Ward at around 1:10 p.m.

Lu fled the scene after the incident. A female Chinese national who was also present at the residence was unharmed, police said.

Lu Si (Twitter)

In a portrait photograph released by police, Lu, also a university student, is shown with dark hair and glasses. When he fled, he was wearing a sleeveless black shirt, shorts and black sports shoes.

The woman, aged in her 20s, is in a relationship with the victim. Police suspect that the incident took place during dispute that also involved her.

Published in Crime, Fukuoka, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »