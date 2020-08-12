Fukuoka: Man with ¥1,000 runs up ¥1 million tab at hostess club

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police arrested a 39-year-old man after he ran up a substantial tab at a hostess club in Fukuoka City that he couldn’t pay, reports NHK (Aug. 12).

At around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Koichi Eguchi, of no known occupation, arrived at the club in the Nakasu red-light district of Hakata Ward.

Over the next eight hours, he ordered 16 food and drink items, including sushi, beer, wine and Dom Perignon champagne, while seated in a VIP room.

At just before 5:00 a.m. the next day, a staff member of the club took him to a nearby koban police box after he was unable to pay the bill of 1.1 million yen.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of theft, Eguchi admitted to the allegations, police said.

During questioning, police found that the suspect was in possession of only 1,000 yen.