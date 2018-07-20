Fukuoka: Man wields sickle in convenience store robbery

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who wielded a sickle during the robbery of a convenience store in Kama City early Thursday, reports Nippon News Network (July 19).

At around 1:20 a.m., the perpetrator entered an outlet of Daily Yamazaki and pulled out the sickle in front of a 19-year-old male clerk. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly threatened before snatching 300,000 yen in cash and fleeing.

There were no customers in the store at the time, and nobody was injured, police said.

While in the store, the perpetrator ordered the clerk to stop the security camera system. However, the employee did not know how to use the system, police said.

Believed to be in his 30s, the suspect stands around 175 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing black work clothes, police said.