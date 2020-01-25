Fukuoka: Man vandalizes 6 cars due to ‘stress from pachinko losses’

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a man for allegedly vandalizing vehicles in Kitakyushu City, a crime he admits to committing due to frustration with gambling losses, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 24).

Security camera footage shot on the night of January 11 shows a man repeatedly moving an object gripped in his right hand over the hood of a black vehicle parked in a lot in Yahatahigashi Ward.

After walking away, he is later shown making a single stroke over the back of another black vehicle.

According to police, the surfaces of six vehicles in the area were found to have scratches.

Police later arrested Toshiki Kawaguchi, 49, on suspicion of causing property damage. “I accumulated stress from pachinko losses,” the suspect was quoted by police.

The value of the damage to the vehicles is estimated at 330,000 yen, police said.