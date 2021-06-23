 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fukuoka man suspected of stabbing 5 family members does ‘not remember’ incident

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 23, 2021

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police arrested a 20-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of five members of his family in Fukuoka City on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi (June 23).

At around 7:25 a.m., police received a distress call about “people stabbed in what appears to be a family dispute” at an apartment complex in Hakata Ward.

The five victims are aged up to 69. None of their injuries are considered to be in life-threatening, the Hakata Police Station said.

The suspect is Jukiya Iwasaki. Thus far, police have accused him of stabbing his 42-year-old mother in the head, which caused a broken bone.

A man is suspected of stabbing five members of his family in Fukuoka City on Tuesday (Twitter)

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Iwasaki denied the allegations. “I do not remember [the incident],” he told the Hakata Police Station

Iwasaki suffered injuries to both of his arms, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Published in Crime, Fukuoka and Japan Breaking News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »