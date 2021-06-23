Fukuoka man suspected of stabbing 5 family members does ‘not remember’ incident

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police arrested a 20-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of five members of his family in Fukuoka City on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi (June 23).

At around 7:25 a.m., police received a distress call about “people stabbed in what appears to be a family dispute” at an apartment complex in Hakata Ward.

The five victims are aged up to 69. None of their injuries are considered to be in life-threatening, the Hakata Police Station said.

The suspect is Jukiya Iwasaki. Thus far, police have accused him of stabbing his 42-year-old mother in the head, which caused a broken bone.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Iwasaki denied the allegations. “I do not remember [the incident],” he told the Hakata Police Station

Iwasaki suffered injuries to both of his arms, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.