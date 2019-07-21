 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Fukuoka: Man nabbed after decayed corpse of female ‘friend’ found in car

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 21, 2019

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police last week arrested a 37-year-old man after the decayed corpse of a woman was found in his vehicle in Fukuoka City, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (July 18).

According to police, Makoto Kitajima, of no known occupation, left the body of the woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s, in the back seat of his vehicle while it was parked in a coin-operated lot Hakata Ward around July 5.

Kitajima, who has been accused of abandoning a corpse, admits to the allegations, police said. During questioning, the suspect described the woman as “a friend.”

“I abandoned [her body] after becoming scared,” Kitajima was quoted.

The matter emerged on the night of July 17, when another person using the parking lot reported a “foul smell” coming from the vehicle to a nearby police box.

Makoto Kitajima
Makoto Kitajima (Twitter)

At the time of the discovery of the body, a blanket was covering her legs, police said.

Based on the license plate of the vehicle, police determined that it belonged to Kitajima, who surrendered at the Kasuga Police Station the following morning.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the woman.

