Fukuoka: Man fatally stabs mother in dispute over ‘evening meal’

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing his mother during a dispute at their apartment in Kama City on Tuesday, reports Nikkan Sports (July 9).

At around 2:45 p.m., Noritaka Kuroki, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to fatally stab his mother, 69-year-old Fusae, inside the first-floor residence.

Kuroki, who has been accused of attempted murder, told the Kama Police Station, “We disagreed about the menu for the evening meal.”

Kuroki shared the residence with his mother. After the incident, a neighbor alerted police after finding the suspect covered in blood in front of the residence, police said.

Officers arriving at the apartment found Fusae collapsed with a wound to the neck in the living room. She was confirmed dead at the scene. Police also found a knife dropped nearby.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.