Fukuoka: Man fatally stabs mother in dispute over ‘evening meal’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 10, 2019

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing his mother during a dispute at their apartment in Kama City on Tuesday, reports Nikkan Sports (July 9).

At around 2:45 p.m., Noritaka Kuroki, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to fatally stab his mother, 69-year-old Fusae, inside the first-floor residence.

Kuroki, who has been accused of attempted murder, told the Kama Police Station, “We disagreed about the menu for the evening meal.”

A man fatally stabbed his mother at their residence in Kama City on Tuesday (Twitter)

Kuroki shared the residence with his mother. After the incident, a neighbor alerted police after finding the suspect covered in blood in front of the residence, police said.

Officers arriving at the apartment found Fusae collapsed with a wound to the neck in the living room. She was confirmed dead at the scene. Police also found a knife dropped nearby.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.

