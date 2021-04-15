Fukuoka: Man accused of stabbing wife ‘wanted to also kill my children but couldn’t’

FUKUOKA (TR) – A 32-year-old man in custody over the alleged fatal stabbing of his wife at their residence in Kitakyushu City on Monday also planned to kill their children, police have revealed, reports Television Nishinippon (April 14).

“I felt sorry leaving my children alone,” Kasumi Okamura, a company employee, told police in referring to the couple’s two boys, aged 1 and 3. “So I wanted to also kill them but couldn’t.”

The suspect also said, “I, too, wanted to die.”

On Monday morning, Okamura alerted emergency services to his residence in Yahatanishi Ward.

Officers arriving at the residence found his wife, 32-year-old Shizu, lying face-up inside. The two boys were seated next to her. They were unharmed.

The woman, who had received multiple wounds to the neck area, was confirmed dead at the scene. The cause of death was loss of blood, police later revealed.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder, Okamura admitted to the allegations. He was sent to prosecutors on Tuesday.

Police also said that Okamura has financial problems. In addition to a home loan, he owes several million yen for other debts.