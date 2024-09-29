Fukuoka man accused of raping 8-year-old stepdaughter

FUKUOKA (TR) – A 45-year-old man from Fukuoka City has been indicted over the alleged rape of his stepdaughter and the taking of illicit photographs of her and two elementary school friends, reports FBS Hoso (Sep. 27).

Between March last year and February this year, Yasuhiro Tabata, of no known occupation, is alleged to have sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, an 8-year-old elementary school girl with whom he lives. He also allegedly took photos of the assaults on his smartphone.

Tabata is further accused of taking illicit videos and photographs of the girl and her two elementary school friends. He then sent the videos and images he took to a male acquaintance on social media.

During the investigation, Tabata reportedly denied some of the allegations, but said things like, “I like little girls,” and “I admit to being a pedophile.”

Police have arrested Tabata six times in connection with the series of crimes. He has been indicted twice.

In January this year, the police launched an investigation after receiving information from an American organization that “there are posts on social media related to the sexual exploitation of children.”