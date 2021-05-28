Fukuoka: Man, 57, suspected in fatal stabbing of acquaintance ‘did not intend to kill’

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 57-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of a male acquaintance in Fukuoka City earlier this month, reports the Asahi Shimbun (May 28).

Over a period starting on the night of May 11 and ending the next day, Seiji Ogino, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to stab Jiro Hamasaki, 49, at the victim’s residence in Higashi Ward.

According to police, Hamasaki was later confirmed dead to hemorrhagic shock caused by loss of blood from a single wound to the abdomen.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder on Thursday, Ogino denied the allegations. “Because we got into a dispute, I used a knife to stab him, but I did not intend to kill.”

According to police, Ogino lives in Munakata City. At the time, he was drinking with Hamasaki.

At around 1:30 p.m. on May 12, Ogino alerted emergency services. Personnel confirmed Hamasaki dead at the scene.

Speculation that a third party was involved

Police delayed the arrest of Ogino due to speculation that a third party was involved.

Prior to the call placed by Ogino, another call was made to police from Hamasaki’s phone. During the call, there was no sound other that appeared to be the voice of a woman.

As well, a neighbor told police they had heard “the voice of a woman” at the time of the incident.

However, the results of the investigation revealed that only two persons were in the apartment. “We don’t know if [the voice] was from the television or another telephone,” an investigator was quoted.