Fukuoka: Man, 50, stabs neighbor over ‘noise’

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 50-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his elderly male neighbor in Fukuoka City’s Higashi Ward over “noise” last week, reports the Nikkei Shimbun (Apr. 19).

At around 9:30 a.m. on April 19, Koji Uchibori, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab the neighbor, a 75-year-old part-time worker, in the abdomen at the victim’s residence.

The victim received light injuries, according to the Higashi Police Station.

Uchibori, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “Noise coming from the man’s house was unacceptable,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to the incident, the suspect and the victim got into a dispute over noise. Afterward, the suspect telephoned police. “There’s a murder case. I stabbed [him] two or three times in the abdomen,” he reportedly said.

In an interview with TV Asahi, the victim said he grabbed a police after he saw the suspect wielding the knife. “He said, ‘I’ll kill you,'” the victim said.

This year, the suspect has complained to police about noise coming from the victim’s residence on several dozen occasions.