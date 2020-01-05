Fukuoka: Man, 48, nabbed over fatal stabbing in Kitakyushu

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police last month arrested a male employee in the construction industry over the alleged fatal stabbing of a man in Kitakyushu City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 22).

On the night of December 21, Kenichi Iguchi, 48, allegedly used a knife to stab Tetsuya Hayashi, of no known occupation, in the abdomen on a road in the Kantake area of Kokurakita Ward.

At just past 11:00 p.m., Hayashi was rushed to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

The following day, police accused Iguchi of murder. “I do not recall stabbing anyone,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prior to the incident, Iguchi and Hayashi were part of a group that included three other men and women. After officers arriving at the scene spoke to the three other persons, Iguchi became a person of interest.