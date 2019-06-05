Fukuoka: Man, 46, bashes officer with pipe during raid by police

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police arrested a 46-year-old man after he allegedly bashed an officer during a raid of his residence in Fukuoka City on Sunday, reports TV Asahi (June 3).

An assistant inspector, 47, entered the residence of Kozo Ikeda, of no known occupation, on suspicion illegal possession of paint thinner. During the search, Ikeda allegedly struck the assistant inspector with a metal pipe measuring 90 centimeters in length.

The assistant inspector suffered minor injuries, police said.

Upon his arrest for interfering with the duties of a public servant, Ikeda denied the allegations. “I was just defending myself by hitting him,” the suspect was quoted.