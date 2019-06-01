Fukuoka: Man, 45, accused of using stun gun pet collar on children

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old man in Kitakyushu City who allegedly used a stun gun collar for pets on his children, reports Nikkei Shimbun (May 29).

In late February, Takahiro Goto, of no known occupation, allegedly assaulted his eldest daughter, 17, his second daughter, 13, and his son, 11, by affixing the collar, which is designed to deliver an electric shock to a barking dog, to their arms and hands.

The 17-year-old boy suffered burns that required 8 days to heal, police said.

Goto, who has been accused of assault and inflicting in injury, admits to the allegations. “I used the stun gun for home discipline,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect lived with his three children and his wife at their residence in Kokuraminami Ward at the time of the incident. The children are now living separately from their father.

The matter emerged after the eldest daughter consulted with a staff member at a vocational school where she is a student. The staff member then contacted a child consultation center.

Police are now investigating whether Goto regularly abused his children.