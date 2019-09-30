Fukuoka: Man, 40, nabbed for abducting girl met online

FUKUOKA (TR) – Miyazaki Prefectural Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly abducting a teenage girl at his residence in Tagawa City, Fukuoka Prefecture, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 25).

Between September 23 and 25, Yorihisa Saiki, of no known occupation, allegedly confined the girl at his residence, located in the Sakaemach area, while knowing she was a minor.

The girl was not hurt in the incident, the Nobeoka Police Station said.

Saiki denies the allegations. “I just gave her a place to stay,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect invited the girl to stay at his residence after they exchanged messages via a via a social-networking service.

The family of the girl lodged a missing persons report with police on September 24. Saiki surfaced as a person of interest in the case after police spoke with persons connected to the girl.