Fukuoka: Man, 38, nabbed over fatal confinement of acquaintance

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 38-year-old man over the fatal confinement of a male acquaintance at the residence of the suspect in Kitakyushu City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 28).

At 6:40 p.m. on August 25, Yoshihiro Tanaka, of no known occupation, forced Shoicichi Tominaga, 47, into a vehicle and brought him to the residence in Kokuraminami Ward.

The suspect then allegedly bound the victim’s legs and applied pressure to his neck while confining him inside the premises, according to the Kokuraminami Police Station.

At around 3:30 a.m. the following morning, Tanaka contacted emergency services, saying “a male acquaintance is dead in my bathroom.” Emergency personnel arriving at the residence found the body of Tominaga seated in the bathtub. The face and body of Tominaga showed signs of having been beaten in a number of locations, police said.

The matter emerged after a doctor who examined the body of Tominaga sensed foul play and alerted police. Based on surveillance camera footage and eyewitness accounts, Tanaka surfaced as a person of interest. Police did not reveal whether the suspect admits to the allegations.

An investigation is under way to determine whether the suspect attempted to conceal the crime.