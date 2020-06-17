Fukuoka: Man, 34, arrested after mummified remains found in residence

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man after the body likely belonging to his mother was found in their residence in Fukuoka City, reports Kyodo News (June 16).

On Monday, officers working off a tip entered the residence, located in the Iikura area of Sawara Ward, and found the mummified remains in the first-floor living room.

According to the Sawara Police Station, the gender of the person is not known due to the advanced stage of decay of the body.

The following day, police accused Kentaro Ijuin, of no known occupation, of abandoning a corpse. “The corpse is my mother,” the suspect told police in admitting to the allegations.

Earlier on Monday, the sister of the suspect’s mother contacted police since she had dropped out of contact since 2017.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body and determine the cause of death.