Fukuoka: Man, 28, suspected of planting spy cams in convenience store toilets

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old man who is suspected of planting hidden cameras in toilets at convenience stores in Fukuoka City, reports the Asahi Shimbun (May 14).

On around October 24, Yuichiro Nakao, a company employee, allegedly planted a camera with a lens measuring 5 millimeters in diameter inside a toilet used by both men and women at a convenience store in Nishi Ward.

Nakao, who has been accused of carrying out obscene acts in violation of a prefectural ordinance regarding the prevention of public nuisances, admits to the allegations. “I wanted to see nude women and women’s underwear,” the suspect was quoted by the Nishi Police Station.

According to police, the camera, which was attached by a 10-centimeter-long cord to a battery, was found by a staff member of the store while cleaning.

The camera can be connected wirelessly to a smartphone. During questioning, Nakao said, “I viewed the footage from inside my car.” The footage was then uploaded to a site where it was sold, police said.

During a search of the residence of the suspect in the same ward, officers found nine other cameras. Police believe that the suspect planted similar cameras that were found at other convenience stores in Fukuoka City.