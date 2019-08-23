Fukuoka: Male corpse found between buildings

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the discovery of the body of a 57-year-old man in Kasuga City, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 23).

At around 11:00 a.m., a male passerby tipped off police about the discovery of the body up against a fence separating two apartment buildings.

Officers arriving at the scene later confirmed the body as belonging to Tokuya Kamimura, a nearby resident. Aside from grazes to the feet, the body did not exhibit signs of external wounds.

According to police, Kamimura lives with his mother, aged in her 80s. He was last seen at around 1:00 a.m. that same day.

Police are now investigating how Kamimura wound up between the buildings. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.