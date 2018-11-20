Fukuoka: Illegal pachinko parlor funded yakuza

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have busted an illegal pachinko parlor in Hakata Ward that is believed to have funded organized crime, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 20).

According to police, the parlor, located in the Nakasu red-light district, was outfitted with illegal pachi suro (pachinko slot) machines that provided payouts between two and five times more than legal models.

Officers arrested manager Takeshi Ohmaru, 41, and employee Eiji Nakamura, 43, on suspicion of providing illegal gambling. Two male customers who were present at the time of the raid were also arrested.

Police received an anonymous tip about illegal activity inside the parlor over the summer.

Police believe revenue from the parlor was funneled to an organized crime group.