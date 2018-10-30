Fukuoka: Drunk Sri Lankan national crashes stolen taxi

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a male Sri Lankan national on suspicion of drunk driving after he crashed a taxi he admits to stealing in Fukuoka City, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 29).

At around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Sri Lankan national, 43, entered the unoccupied taxi in Hakata Ward and drove off. After traveling about 2 kilometers, the suspect crashed into the back of a vehicle stopped at an intersection, causing the cab to flip.

Two persons in the other vehicle suffered light injuries, police said. There were no reports about whether the suspect was injured in the crash.

A breath analysis conducted on the suspect revealed an alcohol content that exceeded the standard value under the law by more than a factor of eight. Upon his arrest, the suspect admitted to the allegations, police said.

With the suspect also admitting to stealing the cab, police are also considering adding charges of theft.