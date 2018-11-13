Fukuoka: Drunk man, 64, nabbed over fatal stabbing of neighbor

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 64-year-old man who while intoxicated fatally stabbed his neighbor in an apartment building in Fukuoka City’s Sawara Ward last week, reports NHK (Nov. 11).

At around 8:35 p.m. on November 8, Yoshinori Hirakawa, of no known occupation, allegedly stabbed Satoru Matsubara, 56, in the abdomen inside a unit on the second floor that is occupied by a female acquaintance of the victim.

Matsubara was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead about two hours later, according to the Sawara Police Station.

Hirakawa, who was acquainted with the victim, lives in a unit on the first floor. After the incident, his mother tipped off police, saying, “My son stabbed someone.”

Officers arriving at the scene arrested Hirakawa, who was drunk at the time, on suspicion of attempted murder. “There is no question that I intended to kill him,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

In addition to investigating the circumstances that led to the incident, police are considering whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.