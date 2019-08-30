Fukuoka: Cops foil convenience store robbery in 1 minute

FUKUOKA (TR) – Just one minute.

Fukuoka Prefectural Police foiled the robbery of an outlet of the MiniStop convenience store chain in the town of Kawasaki about 60 seconds after it began, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 29).

At around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, a man with a knife in his right hand burst into the store. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly told a 15-year-old female clerk.

Just then, another female staff member was present and on the telephone with the manager. After conveying the situation, the manager tipped off police.

Coincidentally, a patrol car was in the area. Officers then arrived at the scene, foiling the robbery just moments after it began.