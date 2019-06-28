Fukuoka: AV producer, woman nabbed over nude live stream

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested an adult video producer and a woman over a live broadcast on the internet earlier this year in which she appeared nude, reports the Nikkei Shimbun (June 26).

On May 11, Hiina Iwabuchi, 22, allegedly revealed her genitals in a live video broadcast on streaming site FC2 Live.

The filming, which took place in a residence in Fukuoka City’s Chuo Ward, was done under the direction of 42-year-old producer Naoto Nishida, police said.

Both suspects have been accused of indecent exposure. “I didn’t think what I did was illegal,” Nishida was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Police also seized several cameras and computer equipment.

According to police, Nishida is believed to have arranged similar broadcasts featuring other women in which he earned at least 20 million yen over a several-year period.

Okayama case

In another case, Okayama Prefectural Police arrested a 39-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman over a similar live stream from a residence in Kurashiki City.

According to the Kurashiki Police Station, the woman revealed her genitals during the broadcast, which spanned between 12:10 a.m. and 12:55 a.m. on March 9.

Both suspects admit to the allegations. “I received money by delivering the clip,” the male suspect was quoted by police.

The case is the first of its kind in Okayama. A cyber division within the police uncovered the matter in April.