Fukuoka: Accused women’s underwear thief found with 2,100 garments

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 49-year-old man over the alleged theft of women’s underwear as a part of a lengthy investigation that resulted in the confiscation of more than 2,000 garments from the suspect’s residence, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Aug. 31).

Between January, 2012 and this past April, Akihiro Noguchi, a 49-year-old resident of Fukuoka City, allegedly trespassed into residences in Hakata and Chuo wards and stole cash and women’s underwear from inside and hanging out to dry on balconies.

The suspect, who was sent to prosecutors on August 31 in five cases in the which the value of lost property totaled 186,000 yen, admits to the allegations. “I wanted to satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I gazed at the stolen underwear after placing them in plastic bags.”

During a search of the suspects’s residence, police seized 2,100 garments. The items were found in bags lined up on the floor.

Thus far, police have confirmed Noguchi’s participation in 214 cases. The value of stolen items totals 2.833 million yen. Some of the items have been returned to their owners.