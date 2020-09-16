Fukui man admits fatally stabbing granddaughter: ‘She wouldn’t serve sake’

FUKUI (TR) – An 86-year-old man in custody over the alleged fatal stabbing of his granddaughter in Fukui City last week has told police he carried out the crime after she declined to serve him, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 14).

On the night of September 9, Susumu Tomisawa is alleged to have repeatedly stabbed the girl, 16-year-old Tomomi, at his residence in the Kuromarujocho area.

The girl, who had suffered multiple stab wounds, including to her chest, was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said previously.

In the latest development, police said that Tomisawa admitted to the allegations. “She wouldn’t serve sake,” the suspect said. Police found a package of sake in the kitchen.

Chased the girl

Police also retrieved the knife that is believed to have been used in the crime from the residence. After finding bloodstains in the kitchen and bedroom, police concluded that the suspect chased the girl through the house during the incident.

According to police, Tomomi, a second-year high school student, usually lived with her parents and siblings at another residence in Fukui City. However, she began staying at her grandfather’s residence about two months ago.

Immediately after the incident, Tomisawa called Tomomi’s father. Upon his arrival at the residence, the father found his daughter collapsed on the first floor.

Police suspect that Tomisawa had been drinking before the incident. Given that and his advanced age, police are now investigating whether he can be held criminally liable in the crime, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 15).