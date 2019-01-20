Fukui: Man, 57, strangles father to death with rope

FUKUI (TR) – Fukui Prefectural Police have arrested a 57-year-old man after he killed his father, 84, for whom he served as his nurse at their residence in Fukui City, reports NHK (Jan. 20).

At around 10:00 p.m. on January 17, Yoshikatsu Hirose, an employee at an association, is alleged to have used a rope to fatally strangle his father.

Hirose, who has been accused of murder, denies the allegations. “When nursing [him] did not go well, I flew into a rage. But I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted by police.

On a daily basis, Hirose helped his father with meals and changing his clothes, police said.

The morning after the incident, the suspect contacted police. Officers arriving at the scene began an investigation into the cause of death. The suspect was arrested on January 19.