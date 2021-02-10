Fuji TV staffer not prosecuted over alleged molestation of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a male staff member of Fuji Television Network, Inc. over the alleged molestation of a woman in Minato Ward last year, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 10).

Early on September 2, 2020, Yohei Hayashi, 35, used a bicycle to approach the woman, aged in her 20s, as she walked on a road in Nishi Azabu. He then allegedly fondled her chest.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating metropolitan public nuisance ordinance on November 11, Hayashi denied the allegations, the Azabu Police Station said previously.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Hayashi. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Hayashi works in a production division at the company. After the incident, the woman called police.