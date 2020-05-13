Fraud suspect found with marijuana, syringes

TOKYO (TR) – A 41-year-old man in custody on suspicion of fraud has been further accused of possessing marijuana with intent to sell, police said, reports TV Asahi (May 12).

In March, police arrested Tsukasa Hamada over the alleged swindle of two bank cards in a scam known as tokushu sagi, whereby victims are targeted over the telephone.

During the investigation, police also found 102 grams of marijuana and syringes inside a bag in Hamada’s possession.

A subsequent search of Hamada’s residence resulted in the seizure of an additional 50 grams of marijuana subdivided into packs and a weighing scale.

The contraband has a combined street value of around 1 million yen. Hamada has declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

Police are now seeking to learn how Hamada obtained the marijuana.