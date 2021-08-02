 Press "Enter" to skip to content

‘Foul smell’ leads to discovery of corpse in Ito residence

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 2, 2021

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly leaving the corpse of his father inside their residence in Ito City, reports (Aug. 2).

On July 30, a staff member for a support center visited the residence. “There’s no response [at the door] and a foul smell [coming from inside],” the staff member told police.

Police arriving at the residence found the body of the father stretched out atop a futon inside a room. The man was not present, police said.

Two days later, the man returned to the residence. He was then accused of abandoning a corpse.

The man shared the residence with his father. In addition to confirming the cause of death, police are seeking a motive for the crime.

