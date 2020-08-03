Former ‘Terrace House’ cast member accused of possessing marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – A former cast member for the “Terrace House” reality series has been arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, police said, reports TBS News (Aug. 3).

At around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, officers stopped Shion Okamoto, 25, on a road in Shibuya Ward. During voluntary questioning, police discovered what appeared to be liquid marijuana in his possession.

A subsequent search of his residence in Setagaya Ward about seven hours later yielded what was described by police as a large quantity of marijuana.

Upon his arrest, Okamoto admitted to the allegations, police said.

Okamoto is a model. He appeared in “Terrace House: Opening New Doors” between October 2017 and the following April.