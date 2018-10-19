Foreign gang suspected in 100 break-ins in Tokyo

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested members of a gang comprised of male foreign nationals who are suspected in more than 100 burglaries in the capital since they arrived in Japan last year, reports NHK (Oct. 18).

According to police, the suspects include two Colombians and two Peruvians. Steven Gamboa Wilson, a 31-year-old Colombian, and one other suspect admit to the allegations. Meanwhile, the other two suspects deny the charges.

In one case, the suspects allegedly use a screwdriver to shatter a window in gaining access to a residence in Suginami Ward to steal 15 pieces of jewelry and cash with a total value of 370,000 yen on the night of September 27.

After arriving in Japan on forged passports, the suspects carried out about 70 burglaries over a one-month period through December in which the value of lost property totaled nearly 200 million yen. The suspects are also believed to have broken into another 60 residences in September and this month.

The suspects targeted residences in the capital and nearby in which the occupants were not home, police said.